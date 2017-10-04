FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Washington Prime to retain Southern Hills Mall, sell Colonial Park Mall
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 晚上9点40分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Washington Prime to retain Southern Hills Mall, sell Colonial Park Mall

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc

* Washington Prime Group announces strategic transactions

* Washington Prime Group Inc - ‍signed definitive agreement to retain Southern Hills Mall, dominant enclosed asset​

* Washington Prime Group Inc - ‍signed definitive agreement to sell Colonial Park Mall, Tier 2 asset​

* Washington Prime Group Inc- have addressed all 2017 mortgage debt maturities

* Washington Prime-during 9 months ended Sept 30, co expects to record non-cash impairment charge of about $20.9 million related to Colonial Park Mall sale

* Washington Prime Group - ‍ signed definitive agreement to sell Colonial Park Mall to an unaffiliated private real estate investor for price of $15 million​

* Washington Prime - anticipated sale of Southern Hills Mall property by lender to a unit of co for about $55.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below