BRIEF-Washington Prime to retain Southern Hills Mall, sell Colonial Park Mall

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc
* Washington Prime Group announces strategic transactions
* Washington Prime Group Inc - signed definitive agreement to retain Southern Hills Mall, dominant enclosed asset
* Washington Prime Group Inc - signed definitive agreement to sell Colonial Park Mall, Tier 2 asset
* Washington Prime Group Inc- have addressed all 2017 mortgage debt maturities
* Washington Prime-during 9 months ended Sept 30, co expects to record non-cash impairment charge of about $20.9 million related to Colonial Park Mall sale
* Washington Prime Group - signed definitive agreement to sell Colonial Park Mall to an unaffiliated private real estate investor for price of $15 million
* Washington Prime - anticipated sale of Southern Hills Mall property by lender to a unit of co for about $55.0 million