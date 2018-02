Feb 15 (Reuters) - Washington Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END OPERATING RESULTS FOR 2017

* SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO PER SHARE $1.82 TO $1.90

* Q4 CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.44

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.45

* 2018 ‍SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH IS PROJECTED TO RANGE FROM 2.5% TO 3.5%​

* 2018 ‍DISPOSITIONS ARE PROJECTED TO RANGE FROM $180 MILLION TO $240 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS TO BACKFILL FORMER HH GREGG VACANCIES DURING YEAR WITH RENT COMMENCEMENT IN 2019​