8 天前
BRIEF-Washington Real Estate Q2 FFO per share $0.48
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点47分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Washington Real Estate Q2 FFO per share $0.48

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust announces second quarter financial and operating results and quarterly dividend

* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $1.80 to $1.84

* Q2 FFO per share $0.48

* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust - management is raising mid-point of 2017 core FFO guidance by two cents per fully diluted share

* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust - tightening 2017 core FFO guidance to a range of $1.80 to $1.84 from $1.76 to $1.84 per fully diluted share

* Washington Real Estate Investment - same-store NOI growth is raised to range of 5.75% to 6.25%, from a previous range of 4.75% to 5.25% for 2017

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

