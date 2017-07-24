FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.76
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点19分 / 11 天内

BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.76

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Washington Trust

* Washington Trust reports record second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $9.9 million

* Washington Trust Bancorp -wealth management assets under administration at end of quarter totaled $6.4 billion and Q2 revenues amounted to $9.9 million

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc says mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.9 million for Q2 of 2017, up by 25% on a linked quarter basis

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc - net interest income totaled $29.9 million for Q2 of 2017, up by $1.2 million, or 4%, from Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

