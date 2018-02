Feb 15 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc:

* WASTE CONNECTIONS - FOR Q1, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WASTE CONNECTIONS IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $126.2 MILLION - SEC FILING

* FOR Q1 OF THE YEAR, ESTIMATE REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $1.130 BILLION AND $1.135 BILLION‍​

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.15 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S