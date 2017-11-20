FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wave to sell European and Pacific Rim businesses
2017年11月20日 / 下午1点40分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Wave to sell European and Pacific Rim businesses

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Worthington Industries Inc

* Wave to sell European and Pacific Rim businesses

* Worthington Industries Inc - ‍Worthington expects to realize approximately $45 million for its 50% share of Wave operations being sold​

* Worthington Industries -‍ co’s Worthington Armstrong venture, Wave, agreed to sell business, operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia to Knauf Group​

* Worthington Industries - the ‍Wave and AWI businesses and operations in the Americas are not part of the agreement​

* Worthington Industries - once deal is completed, sale is expected to reduce Worthington’s share of equity income from wave by about $5 million/year​

* Worthington Industries Inc - deal ‍is part of broader transaction with Armstrong World Industries, the other partner in Wave Jv​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

