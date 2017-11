BRIEF-Wayfair Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.65

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wayfair Inc

* Wayfair announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.65

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.88

* Q3 sales $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.21 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍total net revenue increased $336.7 million to $1.2 billion, up 39.1% year over year​

* Says ‍orders delivered in Q3 of 2017 were 4.7 million, an increase of 38.1% year over year​

* Wayfair Inc - ‍number of active customers in direct retail business reached 10.3 million as of September 30, 2017, an increase of 39.2% year over year​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: