Sept 25 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford International Plc says appointed Roxanne J. Decyk and David S. King to serve as directors of board, effective immediately - SEC filing

* On September 21, 2017, board of directors increased the size of its board from nine to eleven members - SEC filing