March 1 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc:

* WEATHERFORD ISSUES NOTICE OF REDEMPTION FOR 9.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL LTD., INTENDS TO REDEEM ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 2019 NOTES ON MARCH 31, 2018​