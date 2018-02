Feb 2 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc:

* WEATHERFORD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.95

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.33 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.49 BILLION VERSUS $1.41 BILLION

* IN QUARTER, RECORDED PRE-TAX CHARGES OF $1.59 BILLION, MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE NON-CASH

* PRE-TAX CHARGES IN QUARTER PRIMARILY INCLUDE $1.68 BILLION IN IMPAIRMENTS AND ASSET WRITE-DOWNS, AMONG OTHERS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.21, REVENUE VIEW $1.50 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S