March 8 (Reuters) - Weedmd Inc:

* WEEDMD AND PHIVIDA TO ENTER INTO JOINT VENTURE FOR CANNABIS-INFUSED BEVERAGES

* WEEDMD INC - THE NEW JOINT VENTURE COMPANY, PLANS TO DEVELOP A PRODUCTION FACILITY AT WEEDMD’S STATE-OF-THE-ART GREENHOUSE IN STRATHROY, ONTARIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: