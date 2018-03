March 1 (Reuters) - Weedmd Inc:

* WEEDMD INC - SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO OBTAIN HEALTH CANADA DEALER’S LICENSE UNDER CONTROLLED DRUGS & SUBSTANCES ACT & ITS ASSOCIATED REGULATIONS

* WEEDMD INC - DEALER'S LICENSE WILL ENABLE CO TO CONDUCT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND STORE CANNABIS DERIVATIVES