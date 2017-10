Oct 24 (Reuters) - Weibo Corp:

* Weibo announces selected results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $115.2 million versus $54.6 million ‍​‍​

* Q3 revenue $320 million versus I/B/E/S view $296.1 million

* Qtrly ‍advertising and marketing revenues from Alibaba were $25.3 million​

* Qtrly ‍net income attributable to weibo was $101.1 million​