Feb 27 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc :

* WEIGHT WATCHERS ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* Q4 REVENUE $312.5 MILLION

* SAYS ‍FY 2018 GUIDANCE: REVENUES APPROACHING $1.55 BILLION AND EPS RANGE OF $2.40 TO $2.70​

* ‍END OF PERIOD SUBSCRIBERS IN Q4 2017 WERE UP 22.6% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* ‍TOTAL PAID WEEKS IN Q4 2017 WERE UP 19.1% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* ‍INCOME TAX IN Q4 2017 WAS A BENEFIT OF $54.7 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: