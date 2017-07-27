FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Weingarten Realty Q2 core FFO per share $0.61
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点42分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Weingarten Realty Q2 core FFO per share $0.61

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Weingarten Realty Investors:

* Weingarten Realty reports strong results and raises guidance

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Weingarten Realty Investors sees fy 2017 nareit FFO per share $2.34 - $2.40

* Weingarten realty investors sees 2017 core ffo per share $2.38 - $2.44

* Weingarten realty investors sees fy 2017 core FFO per share $2.38 - $2.44

* Weingarten realty investors sees 2017 same property noi with redevelopments 2.5% - 3.5%

* Weingarten realty investors sees 2017 same property noi w/o redevelopments 2.0% - 3.0%

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Weingarten realty investors - with respect to 2017 guidance, company increased guidance for net income, nareit ffo and core ffo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

