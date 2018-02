Feb 21 (Reuters) - Weingarten Realty Investors:

* WEINGARTEN REALTY REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30

* SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE $2.27 - $2.33

* SEES 2018 CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.27 - $2.33

* SEES 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI WITH REDEVELOPMENTS 2.50% - 3.50%

* SEES 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI WITHOUT REDEVELOPMENTS 2.00% - 3.00%

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.60 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

