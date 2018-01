Jan 25 (Reuters) - Weingarten Realty Investors:

* WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS - ‍ANTICIPATES THAT DISPOSITION VOLUMES FOR 2018 COULD BE SIMILAR TO 2017​

* WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS - ‍INVESTED $124 MILLION IN NEW DEVELOPMENTS AND REDEVELOPMENTS IN 2017 AND EXPECTS TO SPEND A SIMILAR AMOUNT IN 2018​

