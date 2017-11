BRIEF-Welbilt reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Welbilt Inc

* Welbilt reports solid third quarter operating results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 sales $380.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $387.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Welbilt Inc - ‍reaffirming full-year 2017 guidance ranges for net sales growth, adjusted operating EBITDA margin and adjusted diluted net EPS​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: