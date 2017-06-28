FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Wells Fargo enters support agreement with WFC Holdings
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 晚上9点21分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Wells Fargo enters support agreement with WFC Holdings

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo & Co-on June 28, 2017, in connection with resolution plan, or so-called "living-will", co entered support agreement with WFC Holdings, among others‍​ ‍​

* Wells Fargo - transferring assets, including majority of its cash, deposits, liquid securities and intercompany loans to Wfc Holdings, Llc

* Wells Fargo - in event of co's material financial distress or failure, WFC Holdings to be obligated to use transferred assets to provide capital to co

* Wells Fargo & Co says WFC Holdings will also provide funding and liquidity to co through subordinated notes and a committed line of credit - SEC filing

* Wells Fargo - if some liquidity, capital metrics fall below defined triggers, subordinated notes would be forgiven, committed line of credit would terminate

* Wells Fargo & Co - co's and WFC Holdings' respective obligations under support agreement are secured pursuant to a related security agreement ​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tmyQdk) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below