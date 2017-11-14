FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wells Fargo introduces new feature to automatically "rewind" overdrafts that are assessed on customers' accounts at a vulnerable time​
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日

BRIEF-Wells Fargo introduces new feature to automatically "rewind" overdrafts that are assessed on customers' accounts at a vulnerable time​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo & Co - introduced a new feature that will automatically “rewind” overdrafts that are assessed on customers’ accounts at a vulnerable time​

* Wells Fargo - will not charge overdraft/ insufficient funds fees if covering direct deposit is received morning after account is overdrawn for new feature​

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍also announced that it will no longer charge overdraft fees for any transaction of $5 or less​

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍automatic feature “rewinds” overdrafts when a covering direct deposit is received next morning​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

