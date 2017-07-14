BRIEF-Wells Fargo Q2 earnings per share $1.07

July 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo reports $5.8 billion in quarterly net income

* Q2 earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenue $22.2 billion

* Q2 revenue view $22.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wells Fargo & Co qtrly ‍total average loans of $956.9 billion, up $6.1 billion, or 1 percent​

* Wells Fargo & Co - return on equity of 11.95 percent at Q2-end versus 11.54 percent at Q1-end

* Wells Fargo & Co - qtrly ‍net charge-offs of $655 million, down $269 million​

* Wells Fargo & Co qtrly ‍net interest income in Q2 2017 increased $183 million from Q1 2017 to $12.5 billion​

* Wells Fargo & Co qtrly ‍mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.1 billion, compared with $1.2 billion in Q1 2017​

* Wells Fargo & Co qtrly ‍net interest margin was 2.90 percent, up 3 basis points from Q1 2017​

* Wells Fargo & Co - common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 11.6 percent at Q2-end versus 11.2 percent at Q1-end

* Wells Fargo & Co - qtrly ‍net charge-offs were 0.27 percent of average loans (annualized), down from 0.39 percent​

* Wells Fargo & Co qtrly ‍nonperforming assets decreased $827 million from q1 2017 to $9.8 billion.​

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍residential mortgage loan originations increased in Q2, up to $56 billion, from $44 billion in Q1​

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍Q2 2017 included discrete tax benefits totaling $186 million, or approximately $0.04 per share​