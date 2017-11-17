FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wells Fargo says Consumer Lending head Franklin Codel dismissed
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月17日 / 下午1点15分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Wells Fargo says Consumer Lending head Franklin Codel dismissed

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo & Co - Franklin Codel, a senior executive vice president and head of its Consumer Lending organization, has been dismissed

* Wells Fargo & Co - expects to announce a permanent successor to head consumer lending by end of year​

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍in interim, heads of group’s four main lines of business will report to Tim Sloan​

* Wells Fargo- dismissal was result of Codel’s acting in “manner that was contrary” to co’s policies during communication he had with former team member​

* Wells Fargo - ‍reasons for dismissal did not involve business/ operations of Consumer Lending, servicing of customers/ performance or financial results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below