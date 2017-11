BRIEF-Wells Fargo To Exit Personal Insurance Business

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO TO EXIT PERSONAL INSURANCE BUSINESS

* - IT WILL EXIT PERSONAL INSURANCE BUSINESS AND IMMEDIATELY BEGIN WINDING DOWN MARKETING AND PRODUCT PROMOTION ACTIVITY

* ‍DECISION COMES AFTER A STRATEGIC ASSESSMENT OF BUSINESS, WHICH BEGAN IN EARLY OCTOBER 2017​

* - ‍DECISION TO EXIT PERSONAL INSURANCE BUSINESS DOES NOT IMPACT WELLS FARGO‘S WEALTH & INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT‘S LIFE INSURANCE PRACTICE​

* WELLS FARGO - PERSONAL INSURANCE BUSINESS IS LAST INSURANCE BROKERAGE AGENCY IN CO'S PORTFOLIO, AND ITS FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION WAS NOT MATERIAL