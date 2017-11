Nov 8 (Reuters) - Welltec A/S IPO-WELL.CO :

* Welltec launches cash tender offer

* Commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its 8% senior secured notes due 2019​

* Tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on november 21, 2017​