BRIEF-Wendy's Co reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wendys Co

* Wendy's Company reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $320.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $301.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wendys Co sees ‍2017 capital expenditures of approximately $80 to $90 million​

* Qtrly North America same-restaurant sales increase 3.2%

* Wendys Co sees ‍ 2017 same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 2 to 3 percent for North America system​

* Wendys Co sees 2017 ‍adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.45 to $0.47​

* Wendys Co sees ‍ 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $404 to $410 million​

* Wendys Co sees ‍ 2017 company-operated restaurant margin of approximately 18.0 to 18.5 percent​

* Wendys Co - Company continues to expect to achieve global systemwide sales (in constant currency and excluding venezuela) of $12 billion by end of 2020

* Wendys Co - ‍"on track to achieve 2020 goals"​

* Wendys Co sees ‍2017 commodity cost inflation of approximately 3 to 4 percent compared to 2016​

* Wendys Co - Company is reiterating its 2017 net new unit growth expectations of approximately 1 percent in North America

* Wendys Co - Raising its 2017 international expectations of net new unit growth from approximately 12.5 percent to approximately 14 percent

* Wendys Co - ‍ Recognized costs totaling $17.2 million during Q2, which primarily included severance and related employee costs and share-based compensation

* Wendys Co - ‍Did not incur significant cash expenditures in Q2, but expects cash expenditures to begin in second half of 2017​

* Wendys Co-Due to Davco-NPC transactions, incurred total pre-tax loss of $43.1 million, net cash outflow, exclusive of franchise fees received,of $17.8 million in Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: