BRIEF-Wendy's reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
中国财经
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
时事要闻
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 下午12点55分 / 更新于 14 小时前

BRIEF-Wendy's reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09

2 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wendy’s Co:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $308 million versus I/B/E/S view $311.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $0.43 to $0.45

* Qtrly ‍North America same-restaurant sales increase 2.0 percent

* Estimates hurricanes in U.S. negatively impacted North America system same-restaurant sales by approximately 30 to 40 basis-points in Q3​

* Sees ‍2017 capital expenditures of approximately $80 to $85 million​

* Company on track to achieve 2020 goals​

* Company continues to expect to achieve global systemwide sales (in constant currency and excluding Venezuela) of about $12 billion by end of 2020​

* Continues to expect to achieve by end of 2020 global restaurant count of about 7,500​

* During 2017, company now expects same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0 to 2.5 percent for North America system​

* During 2017, expects company-operated restaurant margin of approximately 17.5 to 18.0 percent​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

