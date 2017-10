BRIEF-Werner Enterprises reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Werner Enterprises Inc

* Werner Enterprises Inc reports third quarter 2017 revenues and earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Werner Enterprises Inc - qtrly ‍total revenue $528.6 million versus $508.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $532.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Werner Enterprises Inc - ‍average revenues per tractor per week increased 2.9 pct in Q3 2017 compared to Q3 2016​