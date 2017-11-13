FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WesBanco Inc announces plan of merger with First Sentry Bancshares
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 晚上9点40分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-WesBanco Inc announces plan of merger with First Sentry Bancshares

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - First Sentry Bancshares Inc

* WesBanco, Inc. announces agreement and plan of merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc.

* WesBanco-‍First Sentry shareholders to receive 1.5869 shares of co’s common stock for each share of First Sentry for total value of about $64.00/share​

* WesBanco Inc - ‍excluding certain one-time merger charges, transaction should be approximately 2.2% accretive to 2018 earnings​

* WesBanco Inc - ‍excluding certain one-time merger charges, transaction should be 3.3% accretive to 2019 earnings.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below