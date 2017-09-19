BRIEF-Wesdome announces corporate restructuring and management changes

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

* Wesdome announces corporate restructuring and management changes

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍Positions of Vice President, Corporate Development and Vice President, Quebec operations have been eliminated​

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd- Appointment of Ben Au as chief financial officer who will start September 26, 2017

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍Marc-Andre Pelletier appointed chief operating officer and will oversee all company operations​

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - COO ‍philip Ng and CFO Hemdat Sawh have departed company​