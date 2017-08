July 12 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

* Wesdome announces 2017 second quarter production results at Eagle River Mine and update on Kiena exploration ramp

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍announces q2 2017 gold production results of 12,529 ounces​

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍well on track to meet this year's gold production guidance of 52,000 - 58,000 ounces​