Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd:

* Wesdome announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue C$23.2 million versus C$18.4 million

* Qtrly ‍gold production of 12,529 ounces (q2 2016: 12,147) increased slightly​

* Says ‍2017 production guidance remains at 52,000 - 58,000 ounces​

* Qtrly ‍net income of $0.9 million (q2 2016: $1.8 million), or $0.01 per share​