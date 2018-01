BRIEF-West Corp Agrees To Acquire Nasdaq’s Public Relations Solutions And Digital Media Services Businesses

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* WEST CORPORATION AGREES TO ACQUIRE NASDAQ’S PUBLIC RELATIONS SOLUTIONS AND DIGITAL MEDIA SERVICES BUSINESSES

* NASDAQ INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $335 MILLION

* NASDAQ INC - TRANSACTION FINANCING IS BEING PROVIDED BY CREDIT SUISSE AND RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

* NASDAQ INC - NASDAQ‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION FOR SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* NASDAQ - EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES

* NASDAQ INC - AGREED TO EXCLUSIVE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH WEST TO PROVIDE ELIGIBLE NASDAQ CLIENTS ACCESS TO CERTAIN PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: