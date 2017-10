Oct 23 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd:

* West Fraser announces third quarter results

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - qtrly ‍basic EPS $1.53​

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - qtrly ‍sales $1,247 million versus $1,155 million ​

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - qtrly ‍adjusted basic EPS $1.93​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: