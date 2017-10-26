BRIEF-West reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.67

Oct 26 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

* West announces third-quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.74 to $2.79

* Q3 earnings per share $0.67

* Q3 sales $398.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $385.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.595 billion to $1.605 billion

* Says ‍hurricanes in Puerto Rico had a negative impact on third-quarter 2017 sales of approximately $2 million​

* West Pharmaceutical Services Inc says ‍reaffirmed long-term financial targets​

* West Pharmaceutical Services Inc - ‍company estimates its 2017 capital spending to be approximately $150 million​

* West Pharmaceutical Services Inc - ‍expects 2018 constant-currency, organic sales growth to be in range of 6% to 8%​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* West Pharmaceutical - at current low levels operations at Puerto Rico , estimate Q4 2017 sales to be adversely impacted by approximately $5 million​