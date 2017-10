Oct 19 (Reuters) - Westamerica Bancorp:

* Westamerica Bancorporation reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Says Q3 earnings per share $0.57

Says‍ net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $35.7 million for Q3 2017 versus $36.2 million for Q3 2016​