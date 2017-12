Dec 14 (Reuters) - Westar Energy Inc:

* WESTAR ENERGY - ON DEC 14, AMENDED $270 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, DATED FEB 18, 2011 AND $730 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, DATED SEPT 29, 2011

* WESTAR ENERGY INC - AMENDMENT TO $270 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDED MATURITY OF FACILITY TO FEBRUARY 18, 2019 - SEC FILING Source text :[bit.ly/2B2J0Bz] Further company coverage: