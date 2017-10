Sept 15 (Reuters) - Westell Technologies Inc:

* Westell names Kirk R. Brannock chairman of the board

* ‍Brannock replaces Dennis O. Harris, who served as interim Chairman since Sept 2016 and will continue to serve as a director ​

* ‍Size of Westell board of directors increased from six members to seven members​