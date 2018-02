Feb 7 (Reuters) - Westell Technologies Inc:

* WESTELL DELIVERS CONTINUED PROFITABILITY AND $1.8M OF CASH FOR FISCAL 3Q18

* Q3 REVENUE $13.7 MILLION

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09