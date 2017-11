Nov 27 (Reuters) - Westell Technologies Inc:

* WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍KIRK BRANNOCK, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, HAS BEEN APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO​

* WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍BOARD INTENDS TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CEO​

* WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - BRANNOCK REPLACES MATTHEW BRADY​