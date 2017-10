Sept 27 (Reuters) - Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp

* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation announces proposed public offering of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Intends to offer $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Western Asset Mortgage Capital-to use proceeds to buy agency CMBS, residential whole and bridge loans, mezzanine commercial loans and non-agency rmbs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: