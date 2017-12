Nov 29 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp:

* WESTERN DIGITAL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL $500 MILLION INCREASE IN REVOLVER

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP - INCREASED SIZE OF ITS EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY $500.0 MILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FROM $1.0 BILLION

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP - TERM OF UPSIZED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS UNCHANGED AND WILL MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: