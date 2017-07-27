FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Western Digital Corp expects revenue for Sept qtr to be about $5.1 bln - conf call
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日

BRIEF-Western Digital Corp expects revenue for Sept qtr to be about $5.1 bln - conf call

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp:

* Western Digital Corp on talks with Toshiba says "will continue to work to seek a solution that is in the best interest of all parties"- conf call

* Expect revenue for our September quarter to be approximately $5.1 billion - conf call

* Expect earnings per share between $3.25 and $3.35 for September quarter - conf call

* See opportunity to achieve non-GAAP EPS that exceeds prior guidance of $12 per share for FY 2017 - conf call Further company coverage:

