BRIEF-Western Digital In Connection With Settlement With Toshiba, Enters Into A 6 Year Facility Agreement

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP - ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BAIN CAPITAL & CERTAIN OTHER AGREEMENTS WITH TMC RELATED TO OPERATION OF JOINT VENTURES

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP - IN CONNECTION WITH SETTLEMENT WITH TOSHIBA, ON DEC 12, WESTERN DIGITAL ENTERED INTO A Y6 FACILITY AGREEMENT

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP SAYS TMC OWNS AND IS FUNDING CONSTRUCTION OF FAB 6 - SEC FILING

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP - UNDER Y6 FACILITY AGREEMENT, CO IS COMMITTED TO FUND 50% OF FAB 6‘S START-UP COSTS, AS WELL AS 50% OF JV‘S PORTION OF PHASE II

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP - CO REQUIRED UNDER Y6 FACILITY AGREEMENT TO PREPAY ABOUT $60 MILLION IN JAN 2018 TOWARD FAB 6 BUILDING DEPRECIATION

* WESTERN DIGITAL -UNDER Y6 AGREEMENT, CO’S SHARE OF INITIAL COMMITMENT SEEN TO BE ABOUT $950 MILLION; COSTS TO BE INCURRED PRIMARILY THROUGH 2018

* WESTERN DIGITAL- CO EXPECTS TO FUND PORTION OF INITIAL COMMITMENT, BUILDING DEPRECIATION PREPAYMENT WITH CASH ON HAND, THROUGH OTHER FINANCING SOURCES

* WESTERN DIGITAL -WITH Y6 FACILITY AGREEMENT, CO, SANDISK AND TMC ALSO AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR JOINT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES AT YOKKAICHI FACILITY TO FAB 6