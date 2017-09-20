FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Western Digital says "disappointed" with Toshiba’s intent to sell flash JV interests to SK Hynix, Bain Capital
2017年9月20日 / 下午3点57分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Western Digital says "disappointed" with Toshiba’s intent to sell flash JV interests to SK Hynix, Bain Capital

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp:

* Western Digital comments on Toshiba’S intent to transfer flash JV interests to a consortium led by SK Hynix and Bain Capital

* Western Digital Corp says ‍it is “troubling” that Toshiba would pursue transaction without Sandisk’s consent​

* Western Digital remains “confident” that Sandisk will succeed on merits of its arbitration requests filed on May 14, & July 5

* Western Digital Corp says “‍we are disappointed that Toshiba would take this action”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

