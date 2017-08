June 21 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp:

* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway

* Western Digital says Toshiba has no right to transfer its JV interests to a third party without SanDisk's consent

* Western Digital says hearing for injunctive relief is scheduled for July 14 Further coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki)