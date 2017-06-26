FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Western Digital sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37
2017年6月26日 / 晚上8点13分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Western Digital sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp-

* Western Digital updates fourth fiscal quarter outlook and reiterates guide for calendar year 2017

* Sees Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.85

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $12.00

* Sees Q4 revenue about $4.8 billion

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37

* Reiterated its non-gaap earnings forecast of approximately $12 per share for calendar year 2017

* Sees Q4 non-gaap gross margin of approximately 41%

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.65, revenue view $4.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

