Feb 15 (Reuters) - Western Gas Partners Lp:

* WESTERN GAS ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.30

* WESTERN GAS PARTNERS - ‍TOTAL THROUGHPUT ATTRIBUTABLE TO WES FOR NATURAL GAS ASSETS FOR Q4 OF 2017 AVERAGED 3.5 BCF/D, WHICH WAS 1% ABOVE PRIOR QUARTER​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER OF ABOUT $632 MILLION VERSUS $510.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: