BRIEF-Western Gas announces third-quarter 2017 results
2017年10月31日 / 晚上8点27分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Western Gas announces third-quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Western Gas Partners Lp

* Western Gas announces third-quarter 2017 results

* Western Gas Partners LP - ‍updates 2017 capital expenditure outlook​

* Western Gas Partners LP - ‍net income available to limited partners for Q3 of 2017 was $0.38 per common unit​

* Western Gas Partners - ‍ total throughput attributable to wes for natural gas assets for Q3 of 2017 averaged 3.4 bcf/d, which was 1% below prior quarter​

* Western Gas Partners -‍ updating 2017 outlook for capital expenditures to $800 million - $850 million and maintenance capital expenditures to $50 million - $55 million​

* Western Gas Partners LP qtrly ‍total revenues and other $574.7 million versus $481.6 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $557.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

