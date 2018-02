Feb 15 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc:

* WESTERN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.05

* Q4 REVENUE C$283.1 MILLION VERSUS C$293 MILLION

* ‍COMPANY HAS PROMOTED STEPHEN WILLIAMS TO EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* SAYS EXPECT COMMODITY LUMBER BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM INCREASED CONSUMPTION OF LUMBER IN CHINA AND US