FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Western Union Q2 earnings per share $0.35
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点21分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Western Union Q2 earnings per share $0.35

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Western Union Co

* Western Union reports second quarter results

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $1.46 to $1.56

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Western Union Co - company reduced its full year GAAP EPS outlook to a range of $1.46 to $1.56 due to legal matter accrual

* Western Union Co - company affirmed its constant currency revenue, adjusted operating margin, and cash flow outlooks for 2017

* Qtrly Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) revenues decreased 1%, or increased 1% on a constant currency basis.

* Raises 2017 ‍adjusted EPS to a range of $1.70 to $1.80​

* Sees 2017 GAAP cash flow from operating activities of approximately $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below